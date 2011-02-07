A Friend Request For ivi TV

In an unusual move, public interest groups have

filed a “friend of the court” brief in a federal

district court supporting ivi TV’s streaming of

TV station signals without paying broadcasters

retrans fees. If that model is allowed to stand, it

could turn video distribution on its head.

Major broadcast groups, including the network-

owned stations, have sought an injunction

against ivi TV, but Public Knowledge and Media

Access Project told the court in the brief that ivi

is doing nothing wrong, pointing out that the FCC

has not yet ruled on whether Internet video services

are subject to retrans payments. “Not being

a cable operator in the view of the FCC, at this

time, ivi is under no obligation to comply with the

FCC’s cable rules,” the groups said in their brief.

The FCC will have to make that call if, as it signaled

in the Comcast/NBC Universal deal conditions,

over-the-top video is going to be the next big

thing in delivering multichannel video lineups in

competition to cable and satellite. If the FCC ruled ivi

TV is not subject to retrans, it would tip the scales to

the broadband delivery the FCC has been pushing,

since it would be cheaper than paying for TV station

signals. It would also dry up the second retrans

revenue stream broadcasters have been counting

on to remain competitive in a digital world.