Friedman: Small, Mid-Sized Telecom and Service Providers Excluded From Stimulus Program

Small and medium-sized telecommunications and information

service providers have been "effectively excluded" from the broadband

stimulus program thanks to rules that are unfair and unbalanced and a program

that has been poorly run.

That was the message of American Cable Association Chairman

and Wave Broadband COO Steve Friedman in a broadband oversight hearing in the

U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship Tuesday (April

27), according to a copy of his prepared testimony.

Meanwhile, overbuilders have been given government grants to

provide broadband service in competition to those operators.

Friedman said that the broadband stimulus grant programs

being administered by the National Telecommunications & Information

Administration and Rural Utilities Service (RUS) were well-meaning, but were

"poorly developed and implemented" and should have been directed to

unserved areas. He said ACA had supported the stimulus program despite problems

of overbuilding in cites in the RUS' rural support mechanisms in the past, in

hopes that those overbuild problems would not be repeated. But he said members

have said those problems persist.

He cited three examples where ACA members were in line to be

overbuilt with grant or loan money from the program. "The RUS and NTIA

should immediately review and modify all proposals of all first round

awardees to ensure that no funding will be used to overbuild existing Internet

access providers- particularly the three instances above - and then concentrate

in the second round on providing loans and grants to the truly unserved areas

of the country," he said.

NTIA just completed handing out grants for its first of two

rounds of bidding, and is currently vetting the second round.

Friedman said that the government could help his members

provide broadband in places without last-mile infrastructure or access to

sufficient middle-mile (backbone) services at reasonable prices by

"increasing the availability of low-cost, high-capacity

middle mile

infrastructure; updating the set-top box rules; reforming the pole attachment rules

to lower broadband costs and continue expansion; prohibiting BIP and BTOP

funding from going to areas already served; and ensuring that government-funded

broadband deployment programs are technology and industry neutral."

Also slated to testify are the heads of both the RUS and

NTIA.