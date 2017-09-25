Freeform Orders ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff

Freeform has ordered a new drama pilot that’s a spinoff to Pretty Little Liars. It’s called Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and it comes from Warner Horizon Scripted Television.



Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionistsis based on the book series The Perfectionists, written by Sara Shepard, who also penned Pretty Little Liars. Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights, said Freeform, is as it appears to be.



"We are committed to delivering shows that push boundaries and become a part of our viewers’ lives. Pretty Little Liars was a cultural phenomenon so it's no wonder fans wanted more," said Karey Burke, executive VP, programming and development, Freeform. "We can't wait to continue Marlene King's rich and revolutionary storytelling with a new crop of leading ladies from Beacon Heights who will hold just as many secrets and lies as Rosewood did."



Related: Freeform Picks Up Season Two of ‘Famous in Love’



Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is produced by Alloy Entertainment and Long Lake Media in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. I. Marlene King (Pretty Little Liars, Famous in Love) wrote the pilot and is executive producer with Leslie Morgenstein (Pretty Little Liars, The Vampire Diaries) and Gina Girolamo (The 100, The Originals).



Pretty Little Liars stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who are set to reprise their original roles in the new pilot.



“I’m beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon,” said King. "I can’t wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."