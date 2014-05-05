Freedom to Marry Spot Bought on Oklahoma TV Stations

TV stations in Oklahoma are getting a bump in ad revenues this week thanks to an ad bought by the Freedom to Marry and Freedom Oklahoma groups advocating for marriage equality.

The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals (Oklahoma is in that circuit) is currently considering an appeal to a state law that does not recognize same-sex marriages legally performed in other states, in this case an Oklahoma couple who were married in Massachusetts.

The 30-second spot will air statewide on Oklahoma TV stations all this week, with a focus on the four largest markets including Oklahoma City and Tulsa. The feature includes a Purple Heart recipient father, who is supporting his daughter's marriage.

The groups would not price the buy, but called it "impactful."