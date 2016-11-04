Free State Snags FCC Commissioners for Gala

The Free State Foundation has snagged the FCC's Republican deregulatory duo to speak at its Tenth Anniversary luncheon Dec. 7 at the National Press Club in Washington.

The Free Market think tank focuses on communications law and policy and intellectual property and is headed by former top FCC official Randolph May.

In addition to commissioners Ajit Pai and Michael O'Rielly, also speaking will be Daniel Lyons, professor at the Boston College Law School and member of FSF's advisory board.