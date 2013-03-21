Free State Panelists Free to Hammer Retrans

Cable and satellite operators, an activist, an

academic, and a former FCC official took turns taking aim at the must-carry

retransmission consent regime Thursday at a Free State Foundation forum in Washington -- there was no

broadcaster on the panel.

The

general thrust of the attacks was that the rules were monopoly based rules

tailored to a market that doesn't exist.

National

Cable & Telecommunications Association President Michael Powell freely

admitted that the cable business in 1992, when the Cable Act and its rate regs

and retrans regime was adopted, was a monopoly with 98% of the MVPD market. But

that was before DBS and the Internet and phone video, he pointed out. Powell

said, as he has before, that the Act was also meant to protect the broadcast

model as an inherent public trust and social compact, a judgment that was made

when over-the-air viewership was close to 70%. Now that audience is more like

14% over-the-air only, he pointed out. He said there can be a debate on whether

to continue to protect broadcasters, but that what isn't debatable is that the

rules should continue to be justified on the basis of a monopoly market.

Former

Media Bureau Chief Donna Gregg said that retrans/must-carry was adopted with

teh best of intentions, but that it had not proved to be consumer-friendly. She

said the rules have caused viewer "outrage" over blackouts. She also

took aim at network nonduplication and syndicated exclusivity rules as a

"questionable set of regulations." She said it led to

"deprivation of channels" for consumers.

Gigi

Sohn, president of Public Knowledge was on the same page. "Consumers are

held hostage by retrans fights and blackouts, she said. She also said that

while getting rid of the regs was preferable, alternatively the FCC should keep

stations on during retrans disputes and mandate outside arbitration, the latter

which she said the FCC has the authority to do, although the commission has

said it doesn't. Sohn thinks the FCC is reading that authority too narrowly.

She called syndicated exclusivity, distant-signal protections and sports

blackout rules decades-old regulatory nonsense that kept viewers from watching

the TV stations they want to watch.

Sohn

suggested there was some talk in Congress about introducing legislation clarifying

that the FCC has the authority to mandate arbitration.

Time

Warner Cable SVP Steven Teplitz called retrans/must carry the "poster

child" for "what happens when you get it wrong" and the harm

regulation can cause. He said government had inserted itself between MVPDs and

broadcasters that have caused blackouts and rate increases, both ot which he

said harm

Stacy

Fuller, VP at DirecTV, said that back in 1992 retrans/must carry might have

made sense when the negotiation was between two monopolies, broadcasting and

cable, but now broadcasting, still a monopoly protected by the government, gets

to play a range of MVDPs against each other, leading to higher prices. She said

it was one of the few times when more competition leads to higher prices.

The

person with the most power over the issue was the most circumspect. Bill Lake, current Media Bureau

chief, called it a "very odd regime" of regulated negotiations. But,

he said, "that's the regime we have and we try to thread that needle. And

while the FCC has taken no action on a proposed rulemaking now going on a

couple of years old, he insisted the proceeding was not dead. "We

continue to look at it and to watch events in the marketplace. " But

he also repeated that the FCC has concluded it does not have the authority for

some of the remedies, like mandating arbitration.

The

panelists had different ideas of what vehicles could be used to update the regs

they said were outdated. Most pointed to the Satellite Television Extension and

Localism Act (STELA) as a way to address the issue of giving TV viewers station

options, though Sohn said she did not expect the reauthorization to be

"larded" with extras.

FCC

reform was another option; with the suggestion by Commissioner Ajit Pai and

others that Congress could extend the forbearance authority it has to lift

outdated telecom regs to the video space.

Powell

said outside forces such as a decision in the Aereo TV case or Cablevision's

challenge of bundled programming could also be one of those vehicles. Powell

said that with everything else on its plate, he did not see a major rewrite of

communications law this year.