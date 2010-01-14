Free State: Neutrality Rules Could Be Internet Fairness Doctrine

The Free State Foundation, a Maryland-based free-market

think tank, argues that the FCC's proposed expanded and codified network

neutrality rules could be a kind of fairness doctrine for ISPs, including cable

and telco companies.

Free State's

argument came in comments filed at the FCC Thursday on the commission's

proposal to expand and codify its network neutrality rules. The deadline for

comment is today (Jan. 14).

"They compel the ISP to convey or make available

content it otherwise, for whatever reason, might choose not to convey or make available,"

the group said in its filing. It points out that the FCC in its notice

proposing the codification asks whether any First Amendment burdens might be

"outweighed by the speech-enabling benefits of an open Internet."

Network neutrality regulations, says Free State, "are reminiscent of the

Commission's Fairness Doctrine, which the agency jettisoned two decades ago in

light of the new media proliferating even then."

The doctrine, which FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said

is "dead," required broadcasters to provide on-air access to the

other side of issues of public importance.

More generally, said Free

State, the codified rules could "discourage

investment and job creation, stymie innovation, and harm overall consumer

welfare."

Marvin Ammori, University of Nebraska law professor and advisor to net neutrality fan Free Press says he has been monitoring the free speech arguments, and says net neutrality opponents can't have it both ways.

Ammori tells B&C: "Either net neutrality is unnecessary because ISPs would not affect Internet traffic, let alone block speech, or net neutrality is 'forced speech' because it forces ISPs to carry traffic they would otherwise block or affect. Which is it? Will ISPs block citizens' speech or will they not?'"