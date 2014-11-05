Free State Foundation: Wheeler Should Take Title II Off Table

"The election results ought to give pause to Chairman Wheeler," said Randolph May, president of the Free State Foundation in a statement following the Republican's pick-up of at least a dozen seats in the House and the majority in the Senate. "The country obviously is in no mood to approve of a federal government agency that seems too eager to regulate in the absence of no demonstrable consumer harm or market failure."

That includes network neutrality rules the foundation has long argued were unnecessary and even potentially detrimental to innovation and investment.

"Wheeler ought to pivot rather quickly away from his position that Title II regulation of Internet providers is on the table and make clear it's off the table," he said.

