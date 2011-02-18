Free State FoundationTakes Aim AtNARUC Access Resolution

The Free State Foundation

has taken aim at the National Association of Regulatory Commissioners' (NARUC)

call for the FCC to apply its content access provisions

on the Comcast/NBCU deal, which included both traditional and online content, to the broader industry.

In the

resolution, NARUC argues that offering triple-play bundles is key for

rural telecom providers in today's competitive

marketplace, and that video is the "killer app" for the success of

those bundles.

As a result, they say,

"while helping to provide non-discriminatory access to content in some

settings [in the

Comcast/NBCU deal], the

commission "has not dealt more broadly with the availability and

potentially

discriminatory pricing of content which

disadvantages small and mid-sized LECs and comparable small and medium-sized

cable providers," which they asked it now to do.

Free State argues

that NARUC is trying to extend the FCC's just-adopted network neutrality

regime to "content neutrality."

"For those advocates

and regulators who seek more regulation for every ill they can imagine --

regardless of the real world marketplace environment,"

says Free State President Randolph May in a blog posting,

"it is a short leap from regulating the

"neutrality" of networks to regulating the "neutrality" of

content...No matter how much the NARUC resolution is

dressed up with talk of "killer" apps and "fair market

value" and "non-discrimination," the

regulatory interference it seeks to justify constitutes bad public

policy."

The American Cable

Association, some of whose members are small rural telecom carriers,

commended NARUC for the move.

ACA President Matt

Polka earlier this week said the resolution "sends a timely and important

message to

policymakers and the industry that fair

treatment for small providers and their subscribers residing in rural communities across the nation is a critical public

policy objective."

ACA pushed hard for

access conditions on the Comcast/NBCU deal, and have argued that without

broader access rules that level pricing and

terms among large and smaller players, their members wind up paying disproportionately more--up to twice as

much--for TV station signals in retrans deals.