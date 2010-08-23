Free State Decries 'Regulation By Condition'

The Free State Foundation argues that groups trying to block

the Comcast/NBCU merger are repeating their "misguided" arguments

against the ultimately failed AOL/Time Warner merger that Free State senior

scholar Richard Epstein says were based on perceived "inexorable and

inevitable" social harms that never materialized.

Epstein and the foundation took aim at petitions to deny the

deal filed by the Consumer Federation of America, Consumers Union, Free Press

and the Media Access Project, arguing they were rooted in a "regulation by

condition" approach that was both inappropriate and unjustified.

Epstein said that the groups had failed to come up with a

public interest framework for evaluating whether any merger would pass and that

their definition of the relevant economic market fails to take into account

marketplace changes resulting from "technological innovation and consumer

demand."

He also argued that they don't take into account the ability

of marketplace competition as a governor on the combined company. "[T]hey

assume that the only strategies that matter are those adopted by Comcast and

NBCU," says Epstein. "In any complex market, however, the gains that

these two players can obtain are limited by the powerful counterstrategies that

are available to other market participants, including suppliers, customers and

competitors," he said.

Epstein argues that it would be better for the FCC to allow

the deal to go through, then monitor it for any improper conduct that would result

in actual consumer harm, adding that it is not necessary to share Comcast

and NBCU's "rhapsodic" view of the deal to approve it, only to conclude

that the case for imposing a laundry list of conditions has not been

made.

And while Epstein said that it was "perfectly

appropriate" for the FCC to condition a merger on divestitures of certain assets

"in certain submarkets where the surviving firm might acquire undue market

power," he argued that it should not use its power to require conditions

to impose regulations that should be applied, "if at all," to a whole

industry and only after the requisite notice and comment.

The FCC closed its comment window on the deal Aug. 19, the

date of reply for comments on petitions to deny the merger. The FCC is in day

87 of its informal 180-day shot clock for vetting the deal. If the FCC met that

deadline it would mean a decision by the end of November.