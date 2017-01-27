Free State Announces Speakers for Telecom Policy Conference

The Free State Foundation has lined up an A-list of speakers for its ninth annual Telecom Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., March 14.

Government officials confirmed for the event are new FCC chairman Ajit Pai, new acting FTC chair Maureen Ohlhausen, new House Communications Subcommittee chair Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and newly in the majority FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly. Also confirmed are David Cohen, senior executive VP for Comcast, the company's top policy executive; Robert Quinn, senior executive VP for AT&T; and Meredith Attwell Baker, president of CTIA and herself a former FCC commissioner.

Free State is a free market think tank that has long advocated for the "regulatory humility" approach to communications policymaking shared by Pai, Ohlhausen and Blackburn. What is new is the power that philosophy wields in a Donald Trump Administration pledged to slow-roll new regs and roll back existing ones.

The event will be held at the National Press Club.