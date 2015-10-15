Free Speech Week Celebration Starts Oct. 19

Media companies help support celebration of basic freedoms

Free Speech Week, which begins Oct. 19, will be looking to give the First Amendment some love with a "Free Speech Love" social media "badge" it is offering up as a temporary replacement for users' profile pictures on social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. The idea is to show support for constitutional protections of free expression, which are the cornerstone of a free media.

The badge can be downloaded here.

Free Speech Week was launched by media company-backed First Amendment think tank, The Media Institute, to encourage companies, schools and others to celebrate free speech, including through seminars, op eds, lectures, artwork and more.

Partners in Free Speech Week include the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association , ACLU, USTelecom, and the Motion Picture Association of America.