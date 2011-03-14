Free Press Troubled By AT&T Usage-Based Pricing Plan

Free Press Monday called on Congress

to investigate what it called "Internet overcharging schemes" to make

sure they were not anticompetitive.

The group was responding to

AT&T's announcement that, effective May 2, it will charge DSL

customers who use over 150GBS per month an extra $10 for

each 50GBS they exceed that amount.

AT&T points out that the average

user uses about 18GBS per month, and that currently this would affect less

than 2% of its customers.

But Free Press Research Director

Derek Turner in a statement called it a "poor solution to an unproven

problem," and said it would chill innovation and economic growth.

While Turner gives the plan some

props for not being as "punitive" as plans proposed by other ISPs, he

still called it a troubling symptom of an anticompetitive market. "At

worst, this is a plan designed to discourage cord-cutting and pad profits; at

best, this is another example of an antiquated phone-company business model

being forced onto an otherwise vibrant and limitless marketplace," he

said.

"We are committed to providing a

great experience for all of our Internet customers," said AT&T

spokesman Mark Siegel. "Less than 2 percent of our Internet customers

could be impacted by this approach - those who are using a disproportionate

amount of bandwidth. We will communicate early and often with these

customers so they are well aware of their options before they incur any

additional usage charges."

AT&T says that it will give

plenty of warning to customers nearing their limit, something the FCC has said

is important customer information, and will even provide a grace period of two

overages before the overcharge is incurred. It will also give them tools to

track and manage their usage.

Among the elements of the FCC's

compromise network neutrality regs, which AT&T helped negotiate, was

the FCC's recognition of the value of usage-based pricing.

In the order, the FCC pointed out

that preventing tiered pricing and requiring everyone to pay the same

amount would result in lighter users subsidizing heavier ones or discourage

incentives for efficient network use. "The framework we adopt today does

not prevent broadband providers from asking subscribers who use the network

less to pay less, and subscribers who use the network more to pay more,"

the FCC said.