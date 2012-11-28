Free Press Threatens Suit If FCC Proceeds With Ownership Vote

Craig Aaron, president of Free Press, said Wednesday that

his group will sue the FCC once again if the commissioners vote to approve a

draft media ownership rule order without completing court-ordered diversity

studies.

"If they don't follow the court instructions and do the

studies they were supposed to do before moving forward, and if they move

forward without public input, then I believe we will have no choice but to take

them to court again -- Free Press was among those suing the Kevin Martin-led FCC

when it attempted similar changes in 2007.

That came in a press conference held by a number of groups

opposed to a draft order circulated by FCC chairman Julius Genachowski that

would loosen the newspaper/TV cross-ownership rules, lift limits on newspaper/radio

cross-ownership and allow radio/TV cross-ownership, while counting some joint

sales agreements toward local ownership caps that are being left in place.

Those groups did not go as far as to commit to a suit as

well, but said they had "grave" concerns.

On the conference call with reporters, Wade Henderson,

president and CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, led

some harsh criticisms of the commission, suggesting that it was allowing

conglomerates to gobble up outlets and homogenize programming. He argued the

FCC proposal would continue to keep licenses out of the hands of diverse

owners.

Also on the call were Jesse Jackson, founder and president,

Rainbow PUSH Coalition; Bernie Lunzer, president, of the Newspaper Guild-CWA;

Mee Moua, president, Asian American Justice Center; Alex Nogales, president and

CEO, National Hispanic Media Coalition; Rashad Robinson, executive director,

ColorOfChange.org.

They urged the FCC to table the vote until it has thoroughly

studied the impact of its rules on diversity. "Too few controlling too

much media undermines democracy," said Jackson. "Count Rainbow/PUSH

in on this."

Lunzer said that people in the heartland care about the

diversity issue. What we need more than anything, he said, is time to have a

discussion, including public hearings.

The FCC is expected to vote ownership changes as part of its

quadrennial review of its ownership rules mandated by Congress, and currently

two years behind schedule, and address in another proceeding associated

diversity issues.

But Aaron says that would not cut it. "They cannot be

separated. They need to consider everything together. Diversity is not

something that we can deal with later, after changing the rules after allowing

more concentration. Diversity needs to come first." He says the court has

been clear that these are not separate things, but are intertwined. Some FCC

staffers have pondered whether the FCC will be able to convince the court it

could loosen cross-ownership without having completed its diversity studies.

"We have been waiting and waiting for these studies on

the impact of diversity, and the idea that we would push those off is

absolutely not the way to go."

Henderson agreed. "There is a bit of an Alice in

Wonderland quality of the FCC's decision-making. Sentence first, verdict

after." He said the underlying problem is the need to diversify ownership

to ensure there is diversity in hiring and management and policy. He said that

is something that has to be taken seriously, "and it starts with the

FCC."

Aaron pointed out that back when the Martin FCC voted the

rules, senators who voted to undo them included Barack Obama, Joe Biden,

Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. "The Federal courts have rejected the

FCC's attempts to gut ownership rules," he said, "first in 2004, then

again last summer, for failing to share their plans with the public and for

failing to judge the impact on ownership diversity."

The groups suggested the FCC was failing on both counts once

again.

"The Commission's draft media ownership order includes

a comprehensive analysis of viewpoint diversity based on an extensive record

developed over the last three years," said an FCC official who asked not

to be identified. "Including six public hearings held across the country;

two rounds of public comment; and eleven economic studies that were

competitively bid, subject to peer review, and publicly released. In

addition, all of the 323 [ownership survey] report data has been fully

considered by Commission staff, and much of the data was publicly available a

year ago, with all of it publicly available for weeks now, enabling stakeholders

to review and comment on it."