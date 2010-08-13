Free Press: Third Way Is the Right Way

"Sensible" and "limited" is how Free Press described the FCC's proposal to reclassify broadband access under Title II common

carrier regs.



The "breathless hyperbole and veiled threats" of their opposition, they argue, can't obscure the fact that broadband

providers are offering a service that transmits data and is clearly a telecommunications offering.



In reply comments on the FCC's so-called "third way" proposal, Free Press ticks off what they say are critical flaws in the

rhetorical arguments of its opponents. Those include that they overstate the scope and impact of "limited" Title II

classification. The FCC is only planning to apply a handful (six or seven) of the Title II regs while forbearing (not

applying the rest), that they overestimate its affect on investment in broadband, that the purported legal hurdles are easily

addressed and dismissed.



They also argue that the FCC has "no other options" if it wants to implement its broadband policies. And implementing the

national broadband

plan is arguably the FCC's chief priority. "This Commission has no hope

of building a sound National Broadband Plan on the failed legal

experiment conducted by the previous administration,"

said Free Press. That experiment was the FCC's decision, upheld by the Supreme Court, that Internet access, content and applications were an inseparable

and lightly regulated Title I information service.



Free Press urged the commission to stand up to what it called a "cynical, money-driven political response" to its proposal.



Even as it was filing its

comments, Free Press was preparing to rally against Google and Verizon

Friday (Aug. 13) for coming to an agreement on network neutrality

principles that exclude wireless broadband from most

openness regs and allows for managed services, which content providers

could use instead of the public Internet to achieve faster speeds and

more robust service.