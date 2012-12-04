Free Press Takes Aim at Lake's Defense of Ownership Change

Free Press policy director Matt Wood took issue Monday with

FCC Media Bureau chief Bill Lake's defense of his chairman's media ownership

item.

"[B]ased on what we do know, it is flat-out wrong to

suggest that the top four ranking exemption would prevent ownership of a top TV

station and a major newspaper in the same market," said

In a statement Monday (Dec. 3), Lake had said that suggestions the item would make it easier to own a top TV

station and a major newspaper were off base..

"Reports that the order would make it easier to own a top TV station and a major newspaper in a market are wrong," he said. "In fact, the order would strengthen the current rule by creating an express presumption against a waiver of the cross-ownership ban to allow such a combination."

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski is proposing to loosen the

ban on newspaper/TV cross-ownership in the top 20 markets, but a combo among

the top four TV stations and a "major" newspaper would be presumed

not in the public interest. In addition, said Lake, "the proposed order

preserves the existing TV duopoly rule, which forbids ownership of more than

one of the top four TV stations in any market."

Wood said the FCC may be trying to put a damper on News

Corp. buying the L.A. Times or Chicago Tribune, but even that

"misses the mark," he said, since the Fox stations in L.A. and

Chicago often are not in the top four in their markets due to the strength of

the Univision stations there. "So, [News Corp. chairman] Rupert Murdoch

could still target those flagship newspapers thanks to the rule change this chairman

is proposing," he said.

"As for claims that the proposal is stronger than the

current rule," said Wood, "what we have currently is a ban on

newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership. We believe the Genachowski proposal for

the top 20 markets is the same as the Kevin Martin proposal, which was thrown

out by the court and rejected by Congress. All that the new proposal

strengthens is the likelihood for increased media consolidation."

The chairman is going to provide an extra 30 days for

comment on a recently released state of ownership report, which means there

will almost certainly be no vote on the media ownership changes until sometime

after the first of the year.

None of the commissioners have voted the item, including the

chairman, somewhat unusual for his own item. According to various sources, it

is unlikely the other commissioners would vote the item before it had the

endorsement of the chairman who offered it, although commissioner Jessica

Rosenworcel is currently the only vote on an unrelated item -- on Dish

satellite spectrum -- that the chairman circulated but has also not yet voted.