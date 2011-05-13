Free Press 'Stunned' By Lack of Baker Questions at FCCReform Hearing

RELATED:Baker to leave FCC on June 3

Free Press Friday said it was stunned by the lack of

congressional questions Friday about the exit of FCC Commissioner Meredith

Baker for a job with NBCU.

In a House Communications Subcommittee FCC reform hearing

Friday (May 13) featuring all the commissioners but her, Baker's name was

raised only to note her absence--she had withdrawn--and to praise her service.

Free Press wanted some questioning on the ethics of the move

so soon after Baker voted to approve the Comcast/NBCU deal. Baker said in a

statement Friday she had vetted the move with FCC attorneys and had not been

approached until April--the deal was approved in January--and at that time had

stopped voting on issues, Comcast or otherwise.

Free Press said it was collecting letters calling on Rep.

Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Oversight

and Government Reform Committee to look into the move, pointing out

that Issa had pledged to investigate "outside influence that would

constitute a 'serious breach of the independent proceedings of the FCC.'"

Issa had been talking in terms of possible FCC/White

House contacts about network neutrality rules.

"It is stunning that at a hearing about reforming the

FCC no member of Congress raised the topic of Commissioner Baker's recent rush

through the revolving door into the open arms of Comcast," said Free Press

President Craig Aaron.

Obama appointees, who include Baker, have pledged not to

lobby their agency for two years and the administration's senior officials,

period. Baker signed and has pledged to honor the pledge.