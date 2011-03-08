Free Press Slams Net Neutrality Resolution As 'Dangerous'

Free Press opposed the FCC's network neutrality rule order,

but it has no desire to see it overturned by House Republicans.

That is according to the prepared testimony of Free Press

Research Director Derek Turner for a Hill hearing Wednesday (March 9) on a

Republican proposal to invalidate the FCC's new rules.

The FCC voted Dec. 21 to expand and codify its network

neutrality guidelines. "While aspects of the rule may be flawed, any

attempt to repeal it leaves Internet users fundamentally unprotected,"

Turner plans to tell the House Communications Subcommittee.

"Members of this body may be uncomfortable with the

precise contours of the FCC's rules," he said, which was something of an

understatement when applied to the Republican leadership. They have

unequivocally slammed the rules as regulatory overreach that will chill

investment. He pointed out that Free Press itself had opposed the order, but

because it felt the FCC had not gone far enough in protecting Internet

openness.

Turner says invalidating rules will "remove the FCC's

current weak and industry-blessed rules and prevent the FCC from addressing the

most blatant forms of discrimination and anti-competitive activities at any

point in the future."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association

reiterated its support for the FCC order--it was at the table when the

compromise rules were being hammered out--but it was less a benediction than a

recognition that the regs were better than more regulatory Title II

classification of ISPs, but not as good as no regs at all.

Silver damned the resolution as "an unnecessary and

dangerous over-reaction that will harm the economy and subject innovators to

the "discriminatory whims of ISPs.... Internet users cannot afford to have

Congress to eliminate the FCC's oversight over our nation's critical

communications infrastructure."

Republicans plan to vote on the resolution at a markup

following the hearing at which Turner and others are weighing in. Even if it

makes it through the House, it is unlikely to make it past a Democratically

controlled Senate or the pen of a president who is on the record supporting the

order.