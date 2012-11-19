Free Press Slams FCC Media Ownership Proposal

Free Press slammed FCC chairman Julius Genachowski over

media ownership rule revisions being proposed for a vote by the other

commissioners.

"Chairman Genachowski's attempt to overhaul longstanding

media ownership limits is little more than a gift-wrapped giveaway to Rupert

Murdoch," said Free Press CEO Craig Aaron in a statement. "Recycling

the Bush administration's failed policies not only ignores the will of the

courts and Congress but is a slap in the face of the 99% of Americans who

oppose further media consolidation."

The chairman is proposing loosening the newspaper/TV station

cross-ownership ban in the top 20 markets, and lifting restrictions entirely on

newspaper/radio cross-ownership. But he is also proposing to start counting

some joint sales agreements toward local ownership caps, caps the commission is

not lifting.

Free Press also argues, as have a number of minority group advocates,

that the FCC is rushing a vote before it has adequately determined their impact

on women and minorities, a determination they say a federal appeals court

requires.

There are also some FCC staffers who wonder whether the new

rules will pass muster with that court if they are approved and then challenged

by one side of the other, as is almost a foregone conclusion. As with the last

attempt to revamp the rules in 2007, there are opponents on both sides. The

Free Press contingent that believes the industry is too consolidated already,

so that any additional deregulation is too much, and broadcasters, who wanted

the FCC to lift the TV/newspaper ban, not just loosen it, and deregulation of

the local ownership rules.

The chairman was said to have wanted to slate the vote on

the rule changes at the November meeting, but Superstorm Sandy may have thrown

off that timetable -- it was not on the Nov. 30 meeting agenda and can't be

added now. He has said publicly he wanted a vote by the end of the year, so it can

either he voted on circulation or at the December meeting if he is to meet that

timetable.

Various FCC sources have suggested the chairman was looking

for a vote on circulation, though that struck others as inviting the kind of

criticism that Free Press leveled in the following: "The FCC is also

reportedly attempting to avoid holding a vote on the matter at an open FCC

meeting, and the agency has not held any public hearings on the proposed rule

changes," said Free Press in a statement.

The rules were remanded to the FCC by the Third Circuit in

part because of complaints that then-chairman Kevin Martin back in 2007 had not

supplied sufficient notice or opportunity for comment on his changes. They were

voted at a public meeting, but he first announced them in an editorial in the

Wall Street Journal only three weeks before the vote, which the Third circuit

said didn't cut it.