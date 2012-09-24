Free Press Says TV Stations Aren't Following the Money

Free Press released a content analysis of news coverage in

swing states on Monday that said TV stations there were not reporting on the groups

pouring political money into the station's ad budgets or fact-checking the

commercials.

"In exchange for this massive influx of political cash,

broadcasters must do a better job of exposing the groups and individuals

funding political ads in their markets, and addressing the falsehoods presented

in many of these spots," said Free Press senior director of strategy

Timothy Karr in unveiling the analysis.

Free Press said that in one market, while there was no reporting

on 17 groups buying political time, there were some 53 stories on Justin

Bieber.

The National Association of Broadcasters had no comment on

the report, but did point to stories

on a number of stations across the country that were fact-checking ads or following

the money trail.