Free Press Says Any More Dereg Is Unjustified

Free Press turned in its ownership diversity

homework

by the FCC deadline -- the day after Christmas -- and its conclusion was that a

recent ownership report showed abysmally low levels of station ownership by

women and minorities.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski provided a 30-day comment period on the so-called

323 report but still wants a vote on his proposal to loosen crossownership

rules.

Free

Press said in its comments Wednesday that the comment period was a start, not

the end of the process. "We appreciate the opportunity to comment on the

data," said Free Press policy director Matt Wood, "which still shows

shockingly low levels of broadcast ownership diversity. But the FCC's truncated

comment period - during the holiday season, no less - is hardly a serious attempt

to address this matter.... Releasing these numbers is the first step the FCC

needs to take, but it's not enough. Just having the numbers in hand won't

satisfy the mandate of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which rejected the

agency's attempts to weaken ownership rules on two prior occasions."

Free

Press wants the FCC to study the impact of the chairman's proposal on those

"abysmally" low numbers, suggesting that analysis would result in the

conclusion they any more deregulation cannot be justified.