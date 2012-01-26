Free Press Releases Report on Broadcasters and the Citizens United Decision

In a new paper marking the January anniversary of the

Supreme Court's Citizens United decision, Free Press says that broadcasters

have abetted monied political interests in "poisoning Democratic

discourse."

The report, "Citizens Inundated," says that while

broadcasters have been collecting big bucks from the Super PACS created by the

decision to allow direct funding by corporations and unions of electioneering

ads in federal races, they have been cutting back on the news.

"Even as these stations are getting rich on Super PAC

spending, they are cutting newsroom staff and doing little of the sort of

reporting on government and politics that could help cut through the

misinformation in attack ads," says the report.

Free Press wants the FCC to require stations to publicize

their political ad take and to have to identify on-air the entities funding

PACS rather than simply the names of the PACS themselves. "Bad media

policy is the direct root of this problem," says Free Press. It also wants

the FCC to tighten local media ownership rules, including counting joint

operating agreements toward local ownership limits.

The FCC is currently considering how to update those rules,

and has tentatively concluded that the local caps should remain in place, but

there should be some loosening of the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership ban

and elimination of the radio-TV cross-ownership ban. Free Press says it should

instead "curtail" cross-ownership.

The commission has asked whether it should count joint

station agreements toward its ownership limits, signaling it might take that

step.

"Free

Press apparently believes there's too little election coverage, a

premise that seems shaky given the political discourse, debates and

candidate coverage that Americans see and hear every

day on many broadcast stations," said National Association of

Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton.

"What's

more troubling is that Free Press cites discredited research as the

basis for additional rules on broadcasting. This 'research' only counts

political coverage that occurs during the

narrow timeframe of weekday evening newscasts, thus ignoring campaign

coverage on morning news programs, noon news, weekend public affairs

shows, televised debates, State of the Union speeches and political

coverage on local broadcast station Websites. By

embracing past studies that ignore the totality of our campaign

coverage, Free Press demonstrates a disturbing intellectual dishonesty

reminiscent of their previous attacks on broadcasting."

For its part, a representative from Hearst pointed to that

company's biennial pledge of at least 12 minutes per day of campaign-centered coverage.