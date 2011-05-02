Free Press Pushes Comcast onTelemundo Commitments

On the same day that Comcast announced it was ramping up

local news channels as part of its FCC commitments in the NBCU merger,

Free Press released a report saying the company has to do a better job in local

news to meet its merger obligations.

"No News Is Bad News: An Analysis of Comcast-NBC Universal

Compliance with FCC Localism Conditions" focuses on Telemundo and

says that Comcast did not properly report its programming to the FCC

"obscuring the true nature and amount of programming being claimed as local

news," in part by not describing in its filing any of the programs

listed.

Free Press acknowledged that Comcast had announced plans

to increase local programming (it did not say "news

programming") in Dallas, Miami

and California. But it pointed to

the fact that no programming increases had been announced (REFER OUR STORY OF

LAST NIGHT) on its Telemundo station, calling on Comcast to "commit

to significantly improving local news production and distribution across

all Telemundo stations."

"The companies are committed to having

the Telemundo O&Os produce an additional 1,000 hours of news and

information programming each year," NBC Local Media said Monday in

announcing the news ramp-up in Dallas,

Miami and California.

It said details would be outlined this summer.