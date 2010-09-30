Free Press Pushed Hard Against Waxman Bill

When House

Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman thanked

stakeholders for trying to come to consensus on compromise network

neutrality legislation, he gave shout-outs to the Consumer Federation

of America, Consumers Union, Public Knowledge, and the Center for

Democracy for their "steadfast advocacy". Notably absent from that list

was steadfast advocate Free Press.

Republicans

were cited by some Democratic legislators as the principle opponents of

Waxman's compromise bill. For example, Sen. Byron Dorgan said it was

Republicans who had "abandoned efforts at compromise,"

But it turns out Free Press was no fan of this particular compromise,

either.

The bill

would have prevented the FCC from reclassifying broadband, instead

legislating most of the FCC's network neutrality proposals, but with

some carveouts and caveats that did not sit well with

the group.

According to

a copy of the e-mail obtained by B&C, Free Press President Josh

Silver warned the Open Internet Coalition that if it supported the

Waxman bill, Free Press, which is a member, would pull

out.

OIC had

been at the table at various negotiations over the bill, but Free Press

had its own representative at the Waxman negotiations and wanted to make sure that it was

clear OIC

was not speaking for them.

Silver told

B&C/Multi that Free Press had gotten word OIC was going to back the

bill, and sent the following e-mail to OIC members:

Hi OIC friends,

Free Press opposes this bill, and there are many others who share that position.

If an OIC-branded presser goes out tomorrow in

support of the Waxman bill, Free Press will be forced to withdraw from

the coalition for the reasons we have articulated during the past week.

Free Press cannot afford to be misconstrued as supporting

a bill that strips FCC rulemaking authority, fails to sufficiently

protect wireless, and forecloses the agency's ability to enact key goals

of the NBP such as USF and low-income broadband deployment... to name a

few. While we have deep respect for all of those

from our community who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks on

this effort, we have a strong disagreement with the assessment of this

legislation as a positive, both on the merits and on the strategy.

I don't think the benefits of an OIC presser in support of a doomed bill is worth the cost, but that's not my call.

Silver confirmed it was his e-mail. "It is," he said,

"but it is nuanced. As an internal e-mail it doesn't explain the fact

that our position when e-mailing that to the OIC list was really much

more about the idea that there had been an announcement

to the list that the presser was going out the following day endorsing

the Waxman bill from OIC [the press release did not go out, he says, and

Free Press remains in OIC].

He says the e-mail was "a reflection of the fact that it

was a complicated bill and a complicated set of issues that we don't

feel comfortable with anybody, OIC or anybody else, commenting on our

behalf.

But it is obvious from the e-mail that Free Press is

strongly opposed to the bill. "We believe that some of the provisions

are problematic for sure. We had concerns that the bill could dissuade

commission from doing what it needs to do, and now

needs to do even more so after the failure of the introduction of this

bill, which is to reclassify and codify net neutrality and make good on

the president's promise."

Silver says that if FCC Chairman Julius Genachowsk does

not reclassify he will be considered one of the most forgettable

chairmen in history and if he does, one of the best. "It's that simple."