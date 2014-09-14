Free Press To Protest At Comcast Headquarters

Free Press is organizing a protest Monday (Sept. 15) outside Comcast's Philadelphia headquarters.

The occasion is the deadline for comments in Comcast's proposal to merge with Time Warner Cable. The issues are consolidation in general and network neutrality in particular.

The FCC is currently vetting the proposed deal, as well as coming up with a new Open Internet order to replace network neutrality rules thrown out by a federal court.

Organizers want the FCC to block the deal and to prevent broadband providers from discriminating against online content and services.

Others participating in the rally, according to Tim Karr of Free Press, include representatives of Media Mobilizing Project and Common Frequency.

A similar protest is planned for outside City Hall in New York, and "solidarity" demonstrations elsewhere.