Free Press: Political Spots Would ‘Pollute' Public Broadcasting

Noncommercial TV and radio stations, most of which

have been hit hard in the pledge department by the down economy, now have the

potential to rake in millions from political ads a federal appeals court has

freed them to accept.

That

is just what Free Press is afraid of. "Polluting public broadcasting with

misleading and negative political ads is not in keeping with the original

vision of noncommercial broadcasting," said Free Press President Craig

Aaron. "And it's certainly not the solution to funding public media."

"At

a time when people are turning to public broadcasting to get away from the

flood of nasty attack ads, viewers don't want to see Sesame Street being brought to them

by shadowy Super PACs," he said.

"APTS is currently reviewing the Ninth Circuit opinion on this case and its ramifications for public television stations," said the Association of Public Television Stations in a statement. "We will comment after a full review."

Noncoms

can currently air funding credits, which have morphed from names and logos to

mini-plugs, and can air ads so long as they are not paid for them, or paid ads

for nonprofits, but they have been barred from carrying commercial spots or

political or issue ads.

The

Ninth Circuit Thursday ruled that while the commercial spot was still in the

government interest of preserving the niche nature of public broadcasting, thepolitical speech restriction was not.

The

National Association of Broadcasters has yet to weigh in on the potential new

competition for ads from the partially government-funded medium. It was

reviewing the decision late Thursday.