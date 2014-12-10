Free Press Plans FCC Meeting Rally

Free Press plans to hold a rally outside the FCC's last meeting of the year on Thursday to once again urge the FCC to reclassify network neutrality under Title II.

The FCC is not voting on any network neutrality related items at the meeting, and it is not clear whether or not the chairman will circulate the hybrid Sec. 706/Title II proposals for additional comment.

In addition, signs are pointing to at least February for a vote on new rules, and maybe later.

