Free Press, PK Take Aim at Tauke Talking Points

Free Press and Public Knowledge were

quick to fire back at Verizon EVP Tom Tauke's defense of

Verizon's policy accord with Google on network neutrality.



Tauke's defense came in a speech at a tech policy forum in Aspen Monday,

where he said the principles outlined by the two companies would

fulfill President Obama's campaign promise of Internet transparency and

nondiscrimination.



Verizon and Google announced two weeks agothat they had come to a policy agreement--a sort of side

agreement, since both were part of broader, FCC-hosted industry talks

about targeted legislation that could clarify the FCC's broadband

authority. Those talks broke off after the policy agreement became

public, though they have resumed under different auspices and with a few

new and different players.



In an e-mailed response Tuesday to the

Aspen speech, Free Press called Tauke "dead wrong."

"The Google-Verizon

deal contains no protections for wireless access, which accounts for

nearly one-third of all Internet connections,

giving Verizon and other ISPs the green light to block or degrade

content on their wireless networks," said Free Press research director

Derek Turner. "In addition, it would allow Internet service providers to

discriminate online by offering private Internet

services alongside those on the 'public' Internet. As a candidate,

Obama himself opposed the two-tiered Internet this proposal would

create."



The Google/Verizon meeting of the

minds allows for managed services, which would provide prioirity service

over the non-public Internet, and would not apply most of the openness

principles to wireless, which Tauke said faced

different network management challenges and a more competitive

marketplace.



In a blog posting, Public Knowledge's Art Brodsky said Tauke had failed in a "valiant" attempt to "salvage" the policy deal.



"As FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

has said, it's the same Internet, whether reached from a personal

computer or from a mobile phone," said Brodsky. "So, by excluding the

wireless world from even the minimal suggestions the

two big companies made, they cleave out all of the future growth in

Internet usage from wireless devices and networks. Between the two of

them, Verizon and AT&T control about 70 percent of the wireless

market, so it's easy to see why they want the high-growth

sector to be fenced off."



Brodsky says the other big flaw in the

policy is leaving to Congress the decision on whether the FCC has

authority to implement the policies Verizon and Google suggest. "Arguing

that only Congress should decide something is

the refuge of large industries that know they control the votes to do

what they wish in Congress, should Congress actually get around to

acting on anything," he said.

Brodsky also took issue with Tauke's

comparison of managed services to the virtual private networks that companies

use for employee contacts and information.

"A VPN is just that - a

private network that connects all of the employees

in one enterprise," he said. "On the other hand, a public network has

different obligations to serve everyone."