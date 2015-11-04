Free Press Pans Comcast Usage Pricing Test Expansion

Free Press was not happy with the reports that Comcast was expanding its test markets for usage-based pricing of broadband.

Comcast does not have a hard cap, but charges extra for usage beyond a "soft" cap.

Hard or soft, the caps are unnecessary and consumer-unfriendly suggested Free Press Policy Director Matt Wood in a statement.

“Data caps have a very real impact on Internet users’ wallets and online behavior. These kinds of limits dampen the use of broadband by discouraging use of the applications that drive economic growth and innovation from Internet content creators," Wood said. "The steep cost of broadband services in the U.S. is already a significant barrier to access for many. These punitive caps create even more problems for cash-strapped Americans seeking to get online."