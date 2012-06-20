Free Press, Others Seek to Join FCC in NAB Political File Suit

A group of FCC political file posting fans has filed a

motion in the D.C. U.S. Court of Appeals asking to join the FCC's side in a

broadcaster suit against the commission's online political file rules.

According to a copy of the motion to intervene, Free Press,

Benton Foundation, Campaign Legal Center, Common Cause, New America Foundation

and the United Church of Christ take turns explaining to the court why they

should be allowed to be party to the suit.

The general thrust is that they help challenge licenses or

represent the public in FCC actions on issues, including having actively

participated in the rulemaking that produced the FCC's online political file

requirement. In addition, they said, they would be materially harmed if the FCC

rules were reversed because, they say, "the new enhanced disclosure rules

substantially enrich and advance each organization's research, advocacy,

outreach and public-education efforts by making the information contained in

television broadcasters' public files more accessible via the Internet."

The FCC in April voted to require TV stations to supply

political file info, including spot prices, to an FCC online database. TheNational Association of Broadcasters sued,

saying the commission lacked congressional the authority to require online

posting.