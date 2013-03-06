Free Press Not Assuaged By MMTC Study Proposal

Free Press is not assuaged by the FCC's support of a proposed diversity

study by the Minority Media and Telecommunications Council that will look

at the advertising market and the impact of proposed FCC media ownership rules

changes on diversity.

The FCC, Newspaper Association of America and the National

Association of Broadcasters have all said they were OK with delaying a decision

on those rules for at least a couple more months until the study is completed

and vetted.

After MMTC proposed the study, which will take about eight

weeks,FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said, "In this heavily-litigated area

where a strong record is particularly important, I believe this is a sensible

approach to moving forward and resolving the issues raised in this proceeding.

A senior official characterized the approach as "a strategy to move

towards a successful vote and strengthen the Commission's position in

court."

According to an FCC filing, in a phone conversation late

last week with an aide to FCC commissioner Mignon Clyburn, Free Press policy

director Matt Wood said he had serious concerns that the study's ability to

provide the kind of analysis required by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals

when it remanded FCC rules back to the commission for better justification of

proposed diversity efforts.

He also suggested that the study was far from an

independent analysis. "[W]e contend that a study endorsed by the broadcast

and newspaper lobbies, and carried out by an analyst who has on several

occasions expressed support for weakening the very rules he seeks now to

evaluate, cannot be substituted for independent research and agency

action."