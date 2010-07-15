Free Press: Net Legislation Should Not Supplant FCC Title II Action

Free

Press says a legislative clarification of the FCC's broadband regulatory should

not supplant commission action to do so under Title II common carrier

authority.

FCCChairman Julius Genachowski has proposed applying some Title II regulations tobroadband transmissions to provide that clarity in the wake of the D.C. court'ssmackdown of its BitTorrent decision, comments on which are due at the FCC

today. But his chief of staff, Edward Lazarus, has also been meeting with

various stakeholders including cable and telco interests, Google, and the Open

Internet Coaltion, of which Free Press is a member, on a possible legislative

solution.

Given

the pushback from some in Congress and most in industry on the chairman's

so-called "third way" Title II proposal, a "fourth way"

targeted bill, if it united the two sides of the debate, put the job of

clarifying congressional authority in the hands of Congress, and could be passed

before legislators exit to try to get re-elected, it could be a win-win for the

chairman. But it is also an extremely tall order.

In

its filing Thursday, Free Press said that given the pace of legislative change,

the FCC cannot afford to wait to defer to the Hill, "regardless of

political posturing and closed-door negotiations at the FCC."

Without

action as soon as possible, they suggest, broadband providers will be free to

block and degrade Internet traffic at will. "The agency needs to move

quickly to vote on the proposal, "says the group, "as any further

delay leaves millions of broadband customers without basic consumer protections

and threatens the future of the open Internet."

There

are at least two potential legislative tracks, one a more targeted bill that

could conceivably move on a faster track, and via the current Hill talks about

a rewrite of the Telecommunications Act--more talks are scheduled for Friday

according to sources--which could take years.

"Various

parties have suggested that Congress could step in and restore the Commission's

authority over broadband networks," said Free Press. "While Congress

has begun discussions regarding comprehensive revisions to the Communications

Act, the legislative process necessarily operates more slowly than the

administrative process. The last time Congress updated the Communications Act,

it took at least five years. Because we cannot afford to wait that long to

pursue the nation's broadband goals, congressional efforts cannot and should

not supplant Commission action."