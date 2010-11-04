Free Press: Mobile Wireless Broadband Needs Net Rules

Free Press

Thursday told the FCC there was no justification for exempting mobile

wireless broadband from its proposed expansion and codification of

network neutrality rules. Free Press doesn't want

a carve-out for managed services, either, but given that the FCC has

suggested it might be predisposed to do so, pushed for a narrow

exemption. Those are the specialized services that are delivered via

broadband, but not over the public Internet.

"The record

demonstrates no substantive technical or economic support for any form

of exemption for mobile wireless services," Free Press said in reply

comments to the FCC. The commission had asked

for comment on whether it should apply the rules to mobile broadband or

managed services. Thursday was the deadline for comment.

And while

Free Press said that it did not think the FCC should give an exemption

to specialized services either, it said that if the commission decides

to do so, it should limit the scope of the exemption

and that it could promote competition and access without Imposing

substantive restrictions: on those services.

While

specialized services can include telemedicine, distance learning and

remote energy monitoring, Free Press is concerned that not applying open

access rules would allow providers to build a pay-for-play

platform, say for a video service, that "evades and eclipses" open

access, said the group.

It has been

over a year since the FCC proposed to codify its Internet openness

principles and add ones on transparency and nondiscrimination. But

the BitTorrent court decision reversing its smackdown

of Comcast over blocking file uploads has put a crimp in that effort.

The FCC is currently contemplating how to clarify its authority, but is

not expected to take any action before the end of the year.