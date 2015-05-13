Free Press Joins FCC in Title II Fight

Free Press has asked to intervene on behalf of the FCC in cable and telco's court challenge to the commission's Feb. 26 vote to reclassify Internet access as a Title II telecom service subject to common carrier regs, or at least the ones the FCC did not forbear from applying.

According to Free Press, the number of challenges to the rules has reached double digits, followed by the joint petition this week by cable and telcos asking the court to stay the FCC decision, which goes into effect June 12, according to FCC chairman Tom Wheeler. Not surprisingly, Free Press is also opposing the stay.

"Free Press is ready to defend Internet users against the frivolous claims of phone and cable industry lawyers," said Free Press policy director Matt Wood. "The FCC based its landmark net neutrality decision on the solid foundation of our nation’s communications laws, guaranteeing everyone the right to an open Internet and freedom from unreasonable discrimination by broadband gatekeepers."

Free Press joins COMPTEL, which represents competitive communications carriers — ISPs, backbone providers and others — in putting its legal money where its mouth is. COMPTEL has already asked the D.C. federal court for permission to weigh in on the FCC's behalf.