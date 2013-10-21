Free Press: FCC Was Willing Accomplice to Destruction of Local Journalism

Free Press Research Director Derek Turner

wasn't afraid to give away the ending, titling his analysis of media

consolidation, "Cease to Resist: How the FCC's Failure to Enforce its

Rules Created a New Wave of Media Consolidation."

According to Turner

and Free Press, who are releasing the report Monday, local broadcast journalism

has been suffering from the "rampant media consolidation" of the past

two decades, and it isn't getting any better. He points a finger squarely at deregulatory

FCC policies, saying that the FCC has been a "willing accomplice to this

destruction of local journalism."

He concedes the

FCC's long-standing court battle to maintain ownership limits, but said at the

same time it signaled it was not going to examine covert consolidation

agreements. Turner is talking about the joint sales and services agreements

that are within the FCC rules but that Free Press and a number of cable

operators and MVPD's who have to negotiate retrans opposite those broadcasters

argue are a way to skirt/circumvent/subvert the FCC's local ownership caps.

Turner says the

"convenient lie" of "covert" consolidation is part of

runaway media concentration that has led to the control of 85% of the top four

affiliated TV stations in the top 25 markets by 13 companies.

"The U.S. broadcast

television industry is in the midst of a wave of consolidation, which one

longtime industry insider described as "the biggest wave ... in the history of

television," says Turner in the executive summary.

He says the trend is

driven by a combination of factors, including FCC apathy, improving local ad

markets, particularly political spending and the promise of more in a post

Citizens United world. Then there is the increasingly attractiveness of retrans

revenues.

Sinclair gets

special mention for leading the consolidation charge, growing from 58 to 160

stations and 22% coverage of the U.S. to 38.8% if the FCC

approves all its deals. But he also sites deals involving Gannett/Belo; Media

General/Young, and Tribune/Local TV deals.

Turner/Free Press

want incoming FCC Chair Tim Wheeler to block those deals and take other steps,

including counting sharing agreements against local ownership caps and get rid

of the UHF discount, which the FCC has tentatively voted to do.

In fact, Free Press

argues the FCC should no longer allow ownership of more than one station in a

market given that broadcasters are allowed to multicast on several digital

sub-channels in a market already. "If companies like Sinclair want to air

multiple stations, they can use multicasting technology with a single

over-the-air license. To do otherwise wastes our scarce public airwaves."

Under chairman

Julius Genachowski, the FCC raised the issue of counting joint sales agreements

toward ownership caps as they are in radio, but did not take any action on

modifying ownership rules, in part because of pushback over what diversity

advocates said was a lack of court-ordered review of the impact of any changes,

tightening or loosening rules, on diversity of ownership.

Under Acting FCC

Chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, the FCC did vote to propose eliminating the UHF discount,

which only counts half a UHF station's audience toward the cap. That dates from

the analog days when UHF signals were inferior to V's. In the digital age, the

reverse is true.

An FCC spokesperson

was unavailable for comment.