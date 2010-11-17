Free Press Disses Personal Privacy Exemption For Corporations

Free Press

has filed a friend of the court brief in a case that could determine how

much information large companies, including media companies, have to

make public.

The group

said Wednesday it had filed the brief with the Supreme Court in support

of the FCC's contention that AT&T should have to make public

documents on equipment and services provided through the

FCC's E-rate program, which supplies broadband to schools and

libraries.

The High

Court is hearing a challenge to a Third Circuit ruling that there was a

corporate privacy right that shielded the documents from a Freedom of

Information Act request by AT&T's competitors.

The

documents related to AT&T's discovery, and the FCC's ensuing

investigation, of possible AT&T overcharges to the government

program in New London, Conn. The FCC asked AT&T to produce the

records

as part of the investigation, which it did. CompTel, the association

industry association representing competitive communications providers

and suppliers, filed a FOIA to get access to the information and

AT&T objected. the FCC rejected that objection, and

AT&T took its case to federal court.

"A

‘corporate personal privacy' right is simply an oxymoron," said Aparna

Sridhar, Free Press policy counsel, in announcing the brief's filing

with the court. "There is a significant cost to withholding

enforcement records from public disclosure that is mandated by the

law," she said. "The public has a right to know when large corporations

are violating the laws that govern their business practices, and what

the FCC is doing to enforce those laws and protect

the public. Granting AT&T a personal privacy right would

dramatically undermine much needed transparency on both of these

fronts."

The

documents in question included pricing and internal e-mails that

AT&T argues fall under a FOIA exemption for "records or information

compiled for law enforcement purposes...to the extent that

the production of such law enforcement records or information...could

reasonably be expected to constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal

privacy."

The FCC

rejected the assertion of a corporate right of personal privacy, saying

the Third Circuit's "unprecedented" ruling "creates a new and amorphous

privacy concept that finds no support either

in FOIA's text or the uniform body of case law and commentary

that-until this case-instructed that FOIA's "personal privacy"

provisions protect only the interests of individuals.

The court is scheduled to hear the case in January, according to Free Press.

