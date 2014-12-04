Free Press Delivering 'Jumbo' Title II Message to FCC

Free Press says that to make a point about network neutrality, it would park a Jumbotron screen outside Thursday night's Federal Communications Bar Association dinner honoring FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and former commissioners.

The video message: Reclassify broadband access under Title II. That comes in the form of dozens of short clips, including the President's video calling for Title II, the "Don't Blow Up the Internet" song (language warning) and a poem in white letters on a black background saying the following: "FCC Chairman Tom/went out to the Telecom Prom/He's taking too long/To make Net neutrality strong/Hurry the F*%@ up! (it uses the symbols rather than the word).

Free Press plans to park the screen across the street from the Washington Hilton hotel, where the dinner draws a crowd of lawyers, lobbyists, journalists and others.

