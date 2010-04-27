Free Press: Chairman Has 'Hemmed, Hawed and Hedged' On Broadband Reclassification

Free Press is putting a full-court press on the FCC to try

to get it to move quickly to establish its network management and network neutrality

regulatory powers.

Saying FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski was dodging questions

about how the agency will proceed, Free Press has started a clock (almost 21

days and counting) ticking off the time since the April 6 BitTorrent decision

in the D.C. federal appeals court.

As the FCC's deadline for reply comments came and went

Monday (April 26), the call mounted from many industry players for the FCC not

to rush to reclassify broadband under a more regulatory regime, but instead

wait for Congress to provide a clearer set of instructions.

On the other side were groups like Free Press, pushing the

FCC to quickly establish its authority so that it can expand and codify its

network neutrality guidelines and clear up any questions about its ability to

implement key elements of the national broadband plan, particularly

transitioning the universal service fund from phone to broadband support.

The FCC has left the Internet unprotected, says Free Press.

"The FCC chairman has promised the American public that

he would defend net neutrality and take any steps needed to ensure that every

American can get fast, affordable, world-class Internet service," said

Free Press Managing Director Craig Aaron in announcing the effort. "Yet

over the past three weeks, when asked how his agency was going to put the

National Broadband Plan and the ongoing open Internet proceeding on solid legal

ground, Chairman Genachowski has hemmed, hawed and hedged, saying only that his

lawyers were considering next steps."