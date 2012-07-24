Free Press on Cable Act Review: Keep Consumers Top of Mind

According to Free Press, the problem with the Cable Act of

1992 is not that the laws are too old or that there are not enough of them, it

is with how they are exploited by industry players with the aid of government

inaction.

While Free Press does not have a seat at the witness table

for Tuesday's Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the Act 20 years later, it

has plenty to say about it.

In a statement in advance of the hearing, Free Press policy director

Joel Kelsey said the discussion in that hearing room would be a lot about

retransmission consent rules and the power struggles between broadcast and

cable operators. Instead, he says, the real problem is incumbents using the

rules to serve their bottom lines and "policymakers sit by and refuse to

enforce the law in ways that promote effective competition, encourage

innovation and benefit the public."

Free Press has been critical of usage caps, for example, and

what it says has been an effort to disadvantage over-the-top providers like

Netflix and Amazon.

The hearing is likely to touch on numerous topics, including

online distribution and program access and program carriage issues.

Representing the consumer groups is Mark Cooper of Consumer

Federation, who shares many of Free Press' concerns about industry power,

including over over-the-top delivery, and government enforcement.