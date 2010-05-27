Free Press' Ben Scott Exits For State Department Post

Free Press Policy Director Ben Scott has exited the group to take a job in government.

Scott has been named a policy advisor for innovation at the State Department.

Free Press' policy team, which is pushing hard against the Comcast/NBCU merger and for network neutrality, will be headed by Research Director Derek Turner. "We will miss Ben’s leadership, wise counsel, and strategic brilliance -- for Free Press and the overall movement for media and technology policy in the public interest," said Free Press President Josh Silver.