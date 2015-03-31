Free Market Group: 1.6M Letters Seek Net-Neutrality Bill

Free-market proponent American Commitment said Tuesday (March 31) that legislators have received more than 1.6 million letters asking Congress either to weigh in on net-neutrality with a compromise proposal or try to defund the Federal Communications Commission's Title II implementation.

American Commitment said some 540,000 people sent letters to their representative in the House and each of their U.S. senators asking Congress to step in to clarify what the FCC can and can't do to regulate the Internet.

"We've never seen such an intense citizen response in opposition to a federal regulatory action," said Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment, in a statement. "It's clear that Americans are outraged that the free-market Internet they know and love is on the brink of being reduced to a public utility, and they are watching Congress very closely. They are joining us in demanding legislative action to stop Obama’s plan to regulate the Internet."

