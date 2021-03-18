'Free Enterprise' from Litton Joins ABC's Saturday Morning Programming Block

Hearst-owned Litton Entertainment is adding new series Free Enterprise to its Saturday morning block “Litton’s Weekend Adventure” on ABC-owned-and-affiliated TV stations. The series, which features entrepreneur Brian Hamilton and is hosted by ABC News’ and ESPN’s Ryan Smith, premieres April 3.

In the series, Hamilton, who is considered a pioneer in the field of financial-technology and founded the Inmates to Entrepreneurs program, and his team work with former inmates to start their own businesses.

“People emerging from America’s correctional institutions deserve an opportunity to achieve their potential. Free Enterprise follows that journey while giving viewers access to info about starting their own business. We’re proud to present this heartwarming, redemptive series that’s a celebration of hard work and second chances,” said Angelica Rosas McDaniel, executive vice president, strategy, Litton Entertainment.

“There is no larger and more unifying proposition in our country than the idea that everyone gets a second chance. Free Enterprise demonstrates that judicially involved people can take part in a most important part of the American dream- having ownership. On the show you will see real people starting simple businesses to become part of the American tapestry,” said Hamilton, also in a statement.

Litton, which was acquired by Hearst in January 2017, produces educational and informational programming for several affiliated TV station groups. For CBS, it’s “CBS Dream Team” and for The CW, which is a joint venture between WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, it’s “One Magnificent Morning.” The NBCUniversal-owned stations program a three-hour block with six original E/I series under NBC’s “The More You Know” brand, while NBCU-owned Telemundo programs a three-hour block called Mi Telemundo. Litton’s news and syndication division also produces and distributes another E/I block called Go Time! as well as Law&Crime Daily and Consumer Reports TV.