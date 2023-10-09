‘Frasier’ Reboot Debuts; ‘Creepshow’ Returns: What’s Premiering This Week (October 9-15)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies, and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Paramount Plus’s reboot of the popular 1990s sitcom Frasier leads a busy list of shows set to debut this week.
Frasier premieres on the streaming service October 12 with Kelsey Grammer reprising the role of psychiatrist Frasier Crane. The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott and Nicholas Lynhurst, with guest appearances from original series stars Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin. The first two episodes of the series will also air on CBS on October 17.
Debuting on October 13 is the premiere of Disney Plus’ Goosebumps, the latest TV adaptation of the R. L. Stine's book franchise. The 10-episode, kids-targeted, horror-themed series will also debut its first two episodes on Freeform on the same night.
Also premiering on Friday the 13th is the fourth season of streaming service Shudder's horror-based anthology series Creepshow. The first episode of the series will also debut on AMC Plus and AMC.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of October 9-15. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
October 11, Messi Meets America (sports documentary), Apple TV Plus
October 12, Doom Patrol (returning series), Max
October 12, The Fall of the House of Usher (horror), Netflix
October 13, The Burial (drama), Prime Video
October 13, John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams (horror series), Peacock
October 13, Lessons in Chemistry (drama), Apple TV Plus
October 13, Shining Vale (returning series), Starz
October 15, Billy The Kid (returning series), MGM Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
