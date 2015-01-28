Franken Wants More Answers from Uber

On the eve of the annual Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28), Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked Uber for more info on its data privacy policies.

He had asked the company late last year for information on the "scope, transparency and enforceability" of its privacy policies but was not happy with the lack of detail.

He wants answers to follow-up questions by Feb. 11, including its indefinite retention of customer's personal information or the ability of customers to opt in or out of information sharing with third parties, and how it determines which employees should have access to customer records.

Franken has been one of the most active senators in the privacy space and is currently ranking member on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law.