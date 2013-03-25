Franken: Swartz Prosecution 'Remarkably Aggressive'

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has joined other legislators in

questioning the severity of the charges lodged by the government against Aaron

Swartz, the Internet activist who died of an apparent suicide Jan. 11 while

awaiting trial on multiple felony charges for allegedly using MIT computers to

illegally download scientific journals (a reported 4.8 million documents) from

a subscription site.

"There may be disagreement on the exact merits of the

case against [Swartz]," wrote Franken, "but charging a young man like

Mr. Swartz with federal offenses punishable by over 35 years of federal

imprisonment seems remarkably aggressive, particularly when it appears that one

of the principal aggrieved parties...did not support a criminal

prosecution."

In

a letter to Attorney General Eric Holder, Franken said he wanted to

associate himself with the request of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a member of

the Senate Judiciary Committee, back in January that Justice answer a number of

questions regarding the Swartz prosecution, including whether prior

investigations of Swartz played a role in the decision to charge him -- Swartz

had led an online protest against antipiracy legislation -- why the Department

filed a superseding indictment with even more charges, whether there was

consideration to the proportionality of the potential penalties to the alleged

conduct and whether the department was trying to "make an example" of

him.

Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Committee on

Oversight and Government Reform, and ranking member Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) alsoasked the Justice Department to justify bringing criminal charges against

Swartz.

In a Senate oversight hearing March 6, Sen.

Cornyn asked Holder whether he thought it was "odd" that the

government "would indict someone for crimes that would carry penalties of

up to 35 years in prison and million dollar fines, and then offer him a three

or four month prison sentence" Holder said he thought it was a "good

use of prosecutorial discretion," and said the case was not one of

"prosecutorial overreach or misconduct."