Franken Presses FBI On Sexually Explicit Posts

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), ranking member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, has called on the FBI to crack down on unauthorized online posting of sexually explicit images.

In a letter on Friday (April 3) to FBI director James Comey, Franken, who has made online privacy protection a signature issue, said he "was deeply concerned" about images being posted without the consent of those depicted, and in some cases without their knowledge that the images had been captured at all.

He said that not only are the victims, mostly women, traumatized by the posting, but they are often harassed, stalked and even fired because the images are often accompanied by personal information like names, addresses and phone numbers.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.