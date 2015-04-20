Sen. Franken Calls for Title II-Like Assault on Comcast/TWC

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) has suggested the same activism that helped turn the FCC toward Title II reclassification of the Internet can be used to thwart the proposed Comcast-Time Warner Cable merger.

In a column for TechCrunch, Franken, arguably Congress' most vocal critic of the deal, was responding to a report by Bloomberg that DoJ officials were leaning against approving the deal. Bloomberg has had run-ins with Comcast over its last deal — with NBCU — and the news neighborhooding condition Bloomberg argued Comcast had not adhered to in its channel placement of Bloomberg TV in some markets.

Franken pointed to that issue in his column.

