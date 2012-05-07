Franken to FCC, DOJ: Do Better Job of Enforcing Comcast/NBCU Conditions

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) says the government has been too

lax in its enforcement of Comcast/NBCU deal conditions -- he opposed the deal --

and claims that only emboldens the nation's largest cable operator to try and

delay resolution of disputes.

Comcast responds that it is complying with conditions, even

exceeding them, but "respectfully disagrees" with how they are being

interpreted in the case of Bloomberg TV and news neighborhooding.

Franken, long a Comcast/NBCU and general media concentration

critic, wrote the FCC and Justice Department Monday (May 7) to say that the

government needs to better monitor and enforce the conditions it applied in the

Comcast/NBCU deal. Those include public interest conditions from the FCC and

competition-related conditions, including network neutrality, levied by DOJ in

its settlement with the companies.

He also took the opportunity to say that given what he

argues has been "Comcast's questionable compliance record to date and its

penchant for challenging all conditions-related complaints," he doubts the FCC

can impose sufficient behavioral conditions on Comcast's and other cable

operators' proposed sale of spectrum to Verizon to prevent future competitive

harms, a deal he has also been critical of.

Franken praised the FCC for last week's decision that

Comcast had violated a no-neighborhooding condition in regards to the channel

placement of Bloomberg TV on some of its systems. But Franken said it was

"unacceptable" that it had taken over 10 months to make that

decision.

"The longer the Commission waits to resolve program

carriage disputes like this one," he said in letters to the FCC and DOJ,

"as well as the pending dispute involving the Tennis Channel, the more it

signals to independent companies that they cannot rely on the Commission to

provide timely relief from discriminatory conduct."

Franken also pointed to a complaint to the FCC from

over-the-top provider Project Concord last fall seeking enforcement of access

conditions, saying that Sony had said it might not get into the TV business for

fear Comcast might try to slow its video competition. He also took aim at the

cable operator for its decision to exempt Xfinity content delivered over Xbox

from its data caps, though he stopped short of saying that violated network

neutrality conditions in the NBCU deal.

"I recognize that Comcast contends they are not in

violation of this condition because video content is being delivered over

Comcast's private IP network, rather than the Internet," he said. "I

am not yet prepared to say that this appears to be a technical violation of the

Commission's merger order or DOJ's final judgment," though he did urge the

commission to investigate the Xbox issue.

Sena Fitzmaurice, VP, government communications, Comcast,

said that both it and NBCU are "fully complying" with, and in fact

exceeding, the deal orders, as it outlined in its recent Annual Compliance

Report to the FCC.

"The one complaint by an outside party regarding the

NBCUniversal FCC Order has been brought by another very large media company,

Bloomberg LLP -- and it has been preliminarily adjudicated," she said.

"We respectfully disagree with the Media Bureau's interpretation [and]

believe the full Commission will agree on appeal to enforce conditions as

they were originally negotiated and intended."

As for the Xbox flap, "Comcast's On Demand service, a

service used hundreds of millions of times by our customers every month for the

past several years, is indisputably part of our Title VI cable service which is

not subject to the FCC's Open Internet Rules - and we are not aware of anyone

who has taken a contrary view.

"When Comcast streams its own services over the open

Internet (including XfinityTV.com or nbc.com), such streaming is subject to Comcast's

broadband Internet data usage standards. But the Xfinity app for the Xbox does

not stream content over the open Internet and is also part of our Title VI

cable service. As such, it is not subject to the FCC's open Internet rules."

The FCC carved out private networks from its open Internet

access rules as part of a compromise on those rules that secured the general

acquiescence, if not endorsement, of major cable operators glad not to face the

alternative proposal of the FCC redefining Internet access as a Title II

service subject to mandatory access rules.