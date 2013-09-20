Franken Concerned About Apple Touch ID

Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) is concerned about

the privacy implications of an Apple effort to protect user's privacy.

In a letter to Apple

CEO Tim Cook, Franken, an outspoken advocate for mobile online privacy

protections, raised privacy questions about the new fingerprint reader on the

iPhone 5S. The Touch ID is meant to protect mobile devices, but Franken is

worried that, while passwords are "secret and dynamic" fingerprints

are "public and permanent."

Franken is concerned

that if someone hacked into a phone, the password could be changed by the

original owner, but if they hacked someone's fingerprint "they could use it

to identify and impersonate you for the rest of your life."

He also wants

assurances Apple would never share that fingerprint info with the government

"absent appropriate legal authority and process."

The senator in 2011

pressed Apple and Google on their location tracking software, which led to his

introduction of the Location Protection Privacy Act, which passed the Senate

Judiciary Committee last year.

Franken last week

sent a letter to Facebook asking it to "reconsider" expanding its

facial recognition program.

Franken's letter to

Apple is reprinted below:

Dear Mr. Cook:

I am writing regarding

Apple's recent inclusion of a fingerprint reader on the new iPhone 5S. Apple

has long been a leading innovator of mobile technology; I myself own an iPhone.

At the same time, while Apple's new fingerprint reader, Touch ID, may improve

certain aspects of mobile security, it also raises substantial privacy

questions for Apple and for anyone who may use your products. In writing you on

this subject, I am seeking to establish a public record of how Apple has

addressed these issues internally and in its rollout of this technology to

millions of my constituents and other Americans.

Too many people

don't protect their smartphones with a password orPIN. I anticipate that

Apple's fingerprint reader will in fact make iPhone 5S owners more likely to

secure their smartphones. But there are reasons to think that an individual's

fingerprint is not "one of the best passwords in the world," as an Apple

promotional video suggests.

Passwords are secret

and dynamic; fingerprints are public and permanent. If you don't tell anyone

your password, no one will know what it is. If someone hacks your password, you

can change it - as many times as you want. You can't change your fingerprints.

You have only ten of them. And you leave them on everything you touch; they are

definitely not a secret. What's more, a password doesn't uniquely identify its

owner - a fingerprint does. Let me put it this way: if hackers get a hold of

your thumbprint, they could use it to identify and impersonate you for the rest

of your life.

It's clear to me

that Apple has worked hard to secure this technology and implement it

responsibly. The iPhone 5S reportedly stores fingerprint data locally "on the

chip" and in an encrypted format. It also blocks third-party apps from

accessing Touch ID. Yet important questions remain about how this technology

works, Apple's future plans for this technology, and the legal protections that

Apple will afford it. I should add that regardless of how carefully Apple

implements fingerprint technology, this decision will surely pave the way for

its peers and smaller competitors to adopt biometric technology, with varying

protections for privacy.

I respectfully

request that Apple provide answers to the following questions:

(1)

Is it possible to convert locally-stored fingerprint data into a digital or

visual format that can be used by third parties?

(2)

Is it possible to extract and obtain fingerprint data from an iPhone? If

so, can this be done remotely, or with physical access to the device?

(3)

In 2011, security researchers discovered that iPhones were saving an

unencrypted file containing detailed historical location information on the

computers used to back up the device. Will fingerprint data be backed up

to a user's computer?

(4) Does the iPhone 5S transmit any diagnostic information about the Touch ID

system to Apple or any other party? If so, what information is transmitted?

(5)

How exactly do iTunes, iBooks and the App Store interact with Touch ID?

What information is collected by those apps from the Touch ID system, and what

information is collected by Apple associated with those interactions, including

identifiers or hashes related to the fingerprint data?

(6) Does Apple have any plans to allow any third party applications access to the

Touch ID system or its fingerprint data?

(7) Can Apple assure its users that it will never share their fingerprint data,

along with tools or other information necessary to extract or manipulate the

iPhone fingerprint data, with any commercial third party?

(8) Can Apple assure its users that it will never share their fingerprint files,

along with tools or other information necessary to extract or manipulate the

iPhone fingerprint data, with any government, absent appropriate legal

authority and process?

(9) Under American privacy law, law enforcement agencies cannot compel companies to

disclose the "contents" of communications without a warrant, and companies

cannot share that information with third parties without customer

consent. However, the "record[s] or other information pertaining to a

subscriber... or customer" can be freely disclosed to any third party without

customer consent, and can be disclosed to law enforcement upon issuance of a

non-probable cause court order. Moreover, a "subscriber number or

identity" can be disclosed to the government with a simple subpoena. See

generally 18 U.S.C. Â§ 2702-2703

Does Apple consider

fingerprint data to be the "contents" of communications, customer or subscriber

records, or a "subscriber number or identity" as defined in the Stored

Communications Act?

(10) Under

American intelligence law, the Federal Bureau of Investigation can seek an

order requiring the production of "any tangible thing[] (including books,

records, papers, documents, and other items)" if they are deemed relevant to

certain foreign intelligence investigations. See 50 U.S.C. Â§ 1861.

Does Apple consider

fingerprint data to be "tangible things" as defined in theUSAPATRIOT Act?

(11) Under

American intelligence law, the Federal Bureau of Investigation can unilaterally

issue a National Security Letter that compels telecommunications providers to

disclose "subscriber information" or "electronic communication transactional records

in its custody or possession." National Security Letters typically

contain a gag order, meaning that recipients cannot disclose that they received

the letter. See, e.g., 18 U.S.C. Â§ 2709.

Does Apple consider

fingerprint data to be "subscriber information" or "electronic communication

transactional records" as defined in the Stored Communications Act?

(12) Does

Apple believe that users have a reasonable expectation of privacy in

fingerprint data they provide to Touch ID?

Thank you for your

time and attention to these questions. I ask that Apple answer these

questions within a month of receiving this letter.