Fox's WTTG, WDCA Moving to Maryland

Fox-owned WTTG Washington and co-owned WDCA are on the move, but not for a while.



The stations have a deal to relocate from Washington to the nearby suburb of Bethesda, Md.



The stations have been in their current digs since 1966 and will be there a few more years. The move is not projected to happen until June 2021.



The Washington duopoly was one of three in markets where Fox sold spectrum in the incentive auction but will be sharing spectrum with their duopoly partner. Fox got $119 million for UHF WDCA's spectrum.



Fox has already taken steps to more closely brand the two stations, rechristening MyNetworkTV affiliate WDCA Fox 5 Plus, a reference to Fox's channel number.



Fox owns 28 TV stations in 17 markets, reaching 37% of U.S. TV households.